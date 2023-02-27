Roorkee (The Hawk): Department of Design, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) organizes Awareness Programme on 'MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme': Industry-Academia Interface in collaboration with Design Innovation Center, IIT Roorkee, SMAU, Haridwar and DFO, MSME Haldwani on February 25, 2023. This comes after an MoU between Ministry of MSME, GOI and IIT Roorkee signed last year. The ministry has nominated IIT Roorkee as Implementing Agency for the promotion of MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme.

The core objective of this scheme is to bring Indian manufacturing sector and Design expertise/ Design fraternity on to a common platform. It aims to provide expert advice and cost-effective solution on real time design problems, new product development, its continuous improvement and value addition in existing/new products. This specialist advice will be provided by experienced designers for new product development as well as enhancing existing product portfolio.

Mr. Abhinav Shah (IAS), Joint Magistrate, Roorkee, was the Chief Guest in the event. Other guest of honours include, Dr. Harindra Kumar Garg, Chairman, SMAU, Haridwar, Uttarakhand; Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean Academic Affairs, IIT Roorkee; Mr. Shriyance Jain, Managing Director, Texplas Group of Industries, Haridwar, Uttarakhand; Prof. Inderdeep Singh, Head, Department of Design and Coordinator, Design Innovation Center, IIT Roorkee; Mr. Ajay Digamber Jain, Vice-Chairman, SMAU, Haridwar, Uttarakhand; Mr. Raj Arora, General Secretary, SMAU, Haridwar, Uttarakhand; Prof. Sonal Atreya, Assistant Professor, Department of Design, IIT Roorkee; Prof. Smriti Saraswat, Assistant Professor, Department of Architecture and Planning, IIT Roorkee; Prof. Kumkum Bharti, Assistant Professor, IIM Kashipur. Additionally, representatives from the various regional industries and MSME units will make their presence in the programme.

Prof K K Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, said, "We are thankful to the Ministry of MSME for approaching IIT Roorkee for a long term collaboration by providing an enabling platform whereby MSMEs of the country can approach IIT Roorkee through a structured process for enhancing themselves."

Mr. Abhinav Shah (IAS), Joint Magistrate, Roorkee, highlighted, "The Design scheme will allow MSME to avail advice on all aspects of' design from IIT Roorkee's Design Innovation Centre. This will help MSMEs realize and achieve their design-related objectives."

Dr. Harindra Kumar Garg, Chairman, SMAU, Haridwar, Uttarakhand, pointed out that "SMAU is collaborating with IIT Roorkee as it remains a common objective of assisting MSMEs in product design and developments to achieve greater competitiveness."