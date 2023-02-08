IIT Roorkee Inaugurates CoE In Petrochemicals Under The Aegis Of The Ministry Of Chemicals And Fertilizers, Government Of India

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITRoorkee) inaugurateda Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the Dept. of Chemical Engg, IIT Roorkee in Petrochemicals for working in the area of "Process Development and Wastewater Management in Petrochemical Industries" sanctioned by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.The CoE was initially led by Prof. Shishir Sinha and later by Prof. V.C. Srivastava and other colleagues.

IIT Roorkee and CIPET (Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology) also signedan MoU to strengthen academic and research cooperation in the areas of Petrochemicals, Plastics, Polymers, Chemical Engineering and Science, and Material Science at IIT Roorkee.The MoU outlines the imperative fair recognizing the importance of academic and research cooperation in the areas of Petrochemicals, Plastics, Polymers, Chemical Engineering and Science.

The Centre of Excellence (CoE) was inaugurated by Shri Arun Baroka, IAS, Secretary, Department of Chemical and Petrochemicals, Govt of India. It was dignified by the presence of Prof K.K. Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, Shri Deepak Mishra, Joint Sectary, Petrochemicals; Prof. Shishir Sinha, Director General, CIPET, and Prof. V C Srivastava, Head Chemical Engineering Department.

During the ceremony Prof K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said that,“Presently, the CoE is fully established in the Department of Chemical Engineering and is doing excellence in terms of research and development activities in the areas of Green Chemical and Petrochemicals."Prof K.K. Pant added that,"The collaboration will further encourage interaction between the CIPET and IIT Roorkee through the joint supervision in the areas of Petrochemicals, Plastics, Polymers, Chemical Engineering and Science, Material Science, and other areas."

While inaugurating the event, Shri Arun Baroka, IAS, Secretary, Department of Chemical and Petrochemicals, Govt of India, said, “The CoE in Petrochemicals established at IIT will foster research cooperation in the areas of Petrochemicals, Plastics, Polymers, Chemical Engineering and Science, and Material Science. Moreover, the MoU concluded between IIT Roorkee and CIPET will further the rapidly growing scientific and technological knowledge and professional excellence in S&T and applied research and consultancy.”

Prof. Shishir Sinha, Director General, CIPET, said,"CIPET as an institute operates in the hub and spoke model with over 45 locations across the country with specialization in skill training, technical support, academics as well as research. And the participation of CIPET Experts in IIT Roorkee Programs will prove to be a symbiotic relation for the nation." Regarding collaboration between CIPET and IIT Roorkee, Shri Deepak Mishra, Joint Sectary, Petrochemicals, said, "The joint efforts will enhance, within the country, the availability of highly qualified manpower in the areas of Petrochemicals, Plastics, Polymers, Chemical Engineering and Science, Material Science, and other areas of Engineering, Technology, and Science without any prejudice to prevailing rules and regulations."