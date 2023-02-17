IIT Roorkee Hosts Its Annual Entrepreneurship Summit 2023-Reminiscing The Ethos 'Bharat'

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is celebrating 175 years of imparting technical education and contributing to the development of society. Commemorating the celebration, the Entrepreneurship Cell IIT Roorkee is hosting its Annual Entrepreneurship Summit (E-Summit'23) from 17th - 19th February 2023. The conclave celebrates 175 years of IIT Roorkee by inviting prestigious alumni, speakers and startups from all over the globe to relay their values and knowledge to upcoming cohorts. This year's E-Summit saw a great congregation of entrepreneurs, speakers, investors and students. E-Summit '23 aims to provide the best experience to the delegates with a conglomerate of possible modes and maintain online and offline reach.

This year, the theme for E-Summit'23 is Reminiscing the Ethos “Bharat”. The theme of this edition of the summit brings out the inconspicuous culture of the old-age Golden Bharat, also known for its richness and innovation, to set forth the values that are pertinent to the upcoming generation.

The Annual Entrepreneurship Summit saw centre stage events of Ideastorm, a competition for students to transform their amateur business ideas into professional business plans; Productathon, a two-day intense product development meet for creating product-driven technologies; And Case Challenge, where the brightest minds of the country face off to address interesting case studies from top startups and companies. The event also included investors' vista where future investors are exposed to real-world problem statements; Trading hiest, a distinguished vent full of trading experience; and Startup Expo, a coming together of a clutch of top investors and the best upcoming startups enabling networking, fundraising and a lot more.

With more than 10,000 footfalls, more than 2,400 participants from different colleges in India and above 600 colleges covered by the Campus Ambassadors were present in the E-Summit 23. The speakers who graced this year’s event included Mr Mandar Joshi, Executive Chairman Mstrategy Global, Mr Nitin Jain CEO ofbusiness, representatives of Startup Uttarakhand, and many other successful entrepreneurs. With this year being the 175th year of IIT Roorkee, delegates from the Central Ministry and some National leaders were also present.

Addressing the E-Summit, Prof. K.K.Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "The Annual Entrepreneurship Summit 23 brings an opportunity to celebrate the history and spirit of entrepreneurship and to foster the leaders and problem solvers of today and tomorrow. We remain committed to our vision of enabling and inspiring more and more young dreamers to take the plunge towards entrepreneurship."

Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Dean Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy IIT Roorkee quotes, "Today what is required is steering our way through exciting competitions to light up the spirit of entrepreneurship, and the E-Summit '23 is the perfect stage for such prospective intellectual panel discussions, knowledgeable sessions, networking arenas and all the more that is required."

Nitin Jain, cofounder of Offbusiness(5Bn$ Profitable Unicorn),

”E-Summit IITR is conducted with the vision of bringing in the entrepreneurial mindset in the posterity. It incorporates students, professionals, and startups from across the country. It provides them an exposure comprehensive enough to make them aware of the opportunities available to them to venture out into the world of entrepreneurship. It aims to foster the values, the culture, and the spirit of Entrepreneurship throughout the world.”