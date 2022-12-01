IIT Roorkee Bags Questel IP Excellence Award 2022

Roorkee (The Hawk): IIT Roorkee received the Questel IP Excellence Award 2022 in a function held at Mumbai. In the third edition of the awards, organized by Questel, which is a leading IP company, award was given to IIT Roorkee on the basis of patent filing and publication during the time frame of 1st January 2021 to 31st October 2022. Some other leading companies such as TCS, Samsung, Godrej, etc were also awarded for their IP portfolio.

The officials of Questel presented the IP excellence award certificate to Associate Dean Innovation & Incubation, Prof. Rajat Agrawal. Prof Agrawal mentioned the role of enabling environment at IIT Roorkee for more IP creation and protection. Some of the policies were framed to facilitate more IP creation and patenting.

Prof Akshay Dvivedi, Dean of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy mentioned that Institute is providing all the infrastructure and database support for smooth filing of patents. On conferring the award, Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, congratulated the entire research team of the Institute. He said that IIT Roorkee is not only looking for quantity of patents but equally concerned for quality of IP. Technology commercialization either through transfer of technology or through scientific spin off is one of the priority of the Institute..”