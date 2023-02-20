IIT Roorkee And IAF Join Hands To Develop Indigenous Defense Technologies Through Research And Development

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), a premier educational institution and Indian Air Force (IAF), signed an MoU intending to promote the development of indigenous technologies and equipment through Research and Development in areas of mutual interest on February 14, 2023, at Bengaluru during Aero India 2023 aiming to self-reliance of Indian Defence system. The MoU was signed by Prof K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, and Air Vice Marshal SK Jain VSM, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Maintenance Plans), on behalf of IIT Roorkee and IAF, respectively. During the event, prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Dean Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy, pointed out that with signing of the MoU, IIT Roorkee will effectively contribute in enhancing capabilities of Indian Airforce for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and technolgy development. Prof. Pradip K. Maji, Associate Professor, Dept Polymer and Process Engineering, IIT Roorkee coordinated for the MoU between IITR and IAF.

The MoU was released during the seminar at Aero India 2023 in the presence of the Honourable Defence Minister, Govt of India, Mr. Rajnath Singh, Chief of Air Staff, Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, PVSM AVSM VM ADC and other dignitaries of the Ministry of Defence, Govt of India.

This MoU outlines the collaborative effort between IIT Roorkee to achieve 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision for shared global prosperity and making a step ahead toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat by creating a world-class domestic defence industry through research and development. IAF will also partner with IIT Roorkee, and other agencies designated by IITR.

The rationale behind the partnership is to establish long-term relationships and work together to promote the development of indigenous technologies and equipment in the areas of obsolescence management, self-reliance, upgradations, and digitalization through indigenization of airborne equipments. IIT Roorkee will provide its expertise and cooperation in research for feasibility studies and prototype development. The institute is already equipped with 'The DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence' (DIA-CoE), which is capable of addressing critical and futuristic defence technology requirements of the armed forces.

Prof. K.K Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, said, "IIT Roorkee aims to become a strong scientific and technical resource for solving the IAF’s issues by providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development. This collaboration will provide a framework to coordinate and execute various complex projects of IAF and involve industrial partners in the direction of problem-solving."

Air Vice Marshal SK Jain VSM, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Maint Plan), highlighted, "The Joint Collaborative efforts will bring out in the near future and the vistas of opportunities that this MoU will open for Indian Air Force and IIT Roorkee. It will address aspects related to deepen cooperation for capacity building, training, space, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and maritime security to grow together."