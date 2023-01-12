IIT Mandi Faculty Bags NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award

Mandi (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Mandi faculty Dr. Garima Agrawal has been awarded NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award 2022 given by The National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI).

NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award is an initiative by the NASI for Indian/Overseas citizens of India below 35 years of age. The award has been instituted to recognize promise, creativity and excellence in young scientists. NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award is a prestigious recognition for young scientists notably contributing in any branch of Science and Technology recognized by the NASI on the basis of work carried out in India. This annual scientific award has been given to Dr. Garima Agrawal in the ‘Chemical Sciences’ category in recognition of notable contributions made by her. This award carries a medal and a citation with a cash prize of Rs. 25,000.

Speaking about this award, Dr. Garima Agrawal, Assistant Professor, School of Chemical Sciences, IIT Mandi, said, “This award is a great recognition of our work in chemical sciences and we are happy to be able to contribute to Indian science in a small way. This is a wide-open area with a plethora of opportunities and we will continue to take our small steps in the future as well.”

Further, Dr Agrawal mentioned, “I thank all my esteemed mentors, collaborators and colleagues, all my current and past lab members at IIT Mandi, and all funding agencies who have supported us.”

Dr. Agrawal is interested in developing functional polymers and colloidal particles with controlled chemical structure and morphology. Taking inspiration from nature, her team focuses in particular on the chemical design of macromolecules that show stimuli responsive behavior, self-assembly, and programmable degradation. The research group is particularly interested in the synthesis of novel micro/nanomaterials and using them for designing interactive materials with active properties for targeted applications such as controlled release, plant care, active packaging, biomaterials, drug delivery, tissue engineering etc. To be eligible for NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award, applicants must be below 35 years of age and have an excellent scientific track record with significant work carried out in India. To know more information, including eligibility criteria and details of the application process, please click on the given link - https://nasi.org.in/