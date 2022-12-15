IIM Udaipur Hosts The Chicago Booth Quantitative Marketing Conference

Udaipur (The Hawk): IIM Udaipur played host to the fourth Chicago Booth Quantitative Marketing Conference which aims to build research relationship with Indian faculties. The conference has the objective of developing conversations around quantitative research in Marketing in India and Chicago Booth, a global leader in Management research and education, is playing a yeoman's role in this.The conference aims to bring together marketing faculty from Booth and others (faculty, Ph.D. students, researchers, firms, NGOs) interested in serious quantitative marketing research from India to facilitate the sharing of ideas, research, and the exploration of potential collaborations.

The conference saw participation not only from Professors and PhD scholars from ISB, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, Ahmedabad University and the Goa Institute of Management but also international participation from University of Minnesota, Texas A&M University, and Columbia University. With nine high quality research presentations by professors and PhD scholars and discussions and comments from the faculty team from the Chicago Booth School of Business, the conference generated high interest in research from India.

The conference is the brainchild of Prof. PradeeepChintagunta, Joseph T. and Bernice S. Lewis Distinguished Service Professor of Marketing, and Prof. SanjogMisra, Charles H. Kellstadt Professor of Marketing, both at Chicago Booth. The IIMU - Chicago Booth conference had Prof. Pradeep Chintagunta, Prof.SanjogMisra, Prof. Bradley Shapiro, and Prof. Giovanni Compiani participating from Chicago Booth. The previous editions of the conference have been hosted by ISB, Hyderabad and IIM Bangalore. IIM Udaipur is a second-generation IIM with a focus on high quality research and student transformation. It is among the top five institutions in India for research based on the UT Dallas research ranking methodology. It is also the youngest B-School in the world to be provided an AACSB or EQUIS accreditation. IIM Udaipur is only the second IIM to be featured in the FT MIM rankings for four consecutive years. It has also featured for three consecutive years in the QS MIM rankings.