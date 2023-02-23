IIM Kashipur Aims To Instill Entrepreneurship Through Uttishtha 2023—Uttarakhand's Biggest Entrepreneurship Summit

Kashipur (The Hawk): IIM Kashipur is all set to organizeUttishtha, The Annual Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 on 24th to 26th February 2023 where there will be more than 100 startups, more than 20 investors meet sessions, INR 5Cr plus funding opportunities, 30 plus VCs and Entrepreneurs Talks, more than 10,000 visitors, and 2000 plus B-school students. The event is aimed at bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and industry experts to foster entrepreneurial spirits, explore new ideas, exchange insights, and form long-lasting connections.

Uttishtha, the annual Entrepreneurship Summit of IIM Kashipur, is a platform for knowledge sharing and industry-academia interaction with an aimto provide a platform for entrepreneurs to interact with industry stalwarts, learn from their experiences, and get an insight into the business world. Commenting on this Entrepreneurship Summit Prof.KulbhushanBalooni, Director, IIM Kashipur said, "We are thrilled to host Uttishtha, The Annual Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 at IIM Kashipur. This summit is an opportunity for students and budding entrepreneurs to learn from experienced professionals, explore emerging trends, and network with peers. The summit aims to provide a platform to discuss and debate the latest challenges and opportunities in the field of entrepreneurship. We hope that the event will inspire and motivate participants to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and make a positive impact on society."

Prof. Safal Batra, Director, FIED said, "In this sixth edition of the Annual Entrepreneurship summit, Uttishtha we will strive to instill a combination of passion, perseverance, and a willingness to take risks and empower these qualities in entrepreneurs. Thus, such entrepreneurs will create value in society. The event will showcase of diverse product portfolio from local businesses, investor meetings, invigorating speaker sessions, and ideas to solve real-world business problems; in all, it will be the road ahead for the startup ecosystem of Uttarakhand."

The three-day event will feature a series of panel discussions, keynote speeches, and workshops. Eminent industry leaders from various sectors and investors such as Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO, Metro Cash and Carry;Sachin K Shereon, Management Consultant; Rajesh Sawhney, Founder, and CEO, GSF Accelerator; Praveen Sinha, Managing Director, PinCap; Anand Pathak, Founder, FITSOL supply chain solutions; and many more will share their experiences and insights.