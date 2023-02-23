IAS vs IPS Fight: Karnataka Court Adjourns Hearing On IAS Officer Sindhuri’s Plea

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Thursday has adjourned the hearing on IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri's petition seeking prohibition of social media posts and statements on her by IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil, with whom she is currently engaged in a public spat.

The 74th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court has adjourned the matter to March 7 and allowed the IPS officer to file her objections to the petition.

Sindhuri had filed a petition on Wednesday, seeking prohibition on issuing statements against her by Moudgil.

She had pleaded that the IPS officer had put her personal number in public domain following which she is getting continuous calls and is being harassed. Moudgil is misusing her position as an IPS officer and not following rules, she claimed.

Sindhuri had served a legal notice to Moudgil alleged defamation and asking her to pay Rs 1 crore damages. She had also demanded an unconditional apology within 24 hours. But, the IPS officer has not responded to the legal notice. The senior bureaucrat and the police officer have been indulged in public spat over corruption and conduct issues, embarrassing the BJP government as both officers released private pictures and made statements to the media and in social media posts.

Both officers have been transferred from their present positions without showing postings. Indirect war between the two still continued with the release of an audio clip on Wednesday.

—IANS