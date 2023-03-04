Hyderabad: Work on key steel bridge to be completed in 3 months

Hyderabad: On Saturday, K.T. Rama Rao, the minister of municipal administration and urban development in Telangana, issued an order requiring municipal authorities to finish construction of a steel bridge in three months. This bridge will help reduce traffic congestion in the city's central business district.

The minister unexpectedly inspected the progress of the steel bridge connecting Indira Park and VST, as well as other construction projects.

Engineering staff from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are building the 2.62-kilometer long, four-lane, bi-directional steel bridge.

The minister urged the officials to finish the work in three months and asked that they cooperate with the Traffic Police to provide the necessary traffic diversions.

He also emphasised to the authorities the need of putting people's and workers' safety first.

The minister has promised that the steel bridge will be built in the same manner as other SRDP-funded projects (SRDP).

Around Rs 426 crore is being spent by the GHMC on the steel bridge corridor.

Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Amberpet, and their nearby areas will benefit greatly from this initiative. Traffic at RTC Cross Roads will be facilitated as a result.

KTR stated that the project has been needed for over two decades, and that a steel bridge is being built instead of the more conventional concrete bridge to ensure the fastest possible completion of the works.

He claims that millions of people will benefit from the project's reduced traffic congestion.

The minister also looked over the progress being made on the Strategic Nala Development Project (SNDP) at Hussain Sagar Excess Nala. He examined the Ashok Nagar retaining wall for quality.

According to him, a lot of money was set aside for the Hussain Sagar Excess Nala, and buildings like the retaining wall were built.

He explained that this would prevent the low-lying areas from being flooded by the lake. Before the onset of the monsoons, he urged GHMC employees to wrap off their projects.—Inputs from Agencies