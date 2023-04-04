  • Today is: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba's heels, pic takes over the internet

The Hawk
April4/ 2023

A picture of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan holding his girlfriend Saba Azad's stilettoes has been doing the rounds on social media.

Hrithik and Saba were seen attending the star-studded launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

In the picture posted by a Twitter user, Hrithik is seen holding Saba's heels.

Several celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood added sparkle to the event including Tom Holland Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Varun Dhawan.

Hrithik and Saba have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status and recently opened up about it. The two keep making appearances together.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's next directorial 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. IANS

