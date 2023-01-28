Home Minister Amit Shah emphasises the need to boost the nation's conviction rate

Dharwad (K'taka) On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the importance of integrating forensic science-based inquiry into the criminal justice system and increasing the conviction rate in the country to improve India's law and order situation.

He emphasised the country's progress in forensic science by predicting that, within five years, the country would have the biggest number of forensic science experts.

"I can tell the countrymen that, if any country in the whole world will have the largest number of forensic science experts in five years, it will be in India. Because India's National Forensic Sciences University is the first such unique university in the world," Quote from Shah.—Inputs from Agencies