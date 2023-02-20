History-Sheeter Carrying Reward Of 1 Lakh Killed In Police Encounter

Noida: Sahab Singh, a history-sheeter carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000, was killed in an encounter late Sunday night in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, by a joint squad of Bulandshahr Police and Noida Special Task Force (STF).

A reward of Rs 1,00,000 was announced on Singh in Gonda district, who was an active member of the Bawariya gang, and Rs 25,000 in Bulandshahr.

In 2001, Singh was involved in injuring 14 people and killing five in a robbery in Gonda.

He had murdered two in Aligarh and was absconding in many cases in Bulandshahr.

As per the police, half a dozen cases of robbery, murder among others were registered against Singh. Singh and his accomplices were also accused of killing five people, including two children in Gonda. Late Sunday night, the Noida STF and the Gulawathi police received information about the gang's activities in the area.

In the chase, two of the miscreants fired at the officials when they were asked to stop. In police retaliation, Singh suffered bullet injuries. He was admitted to the hospital where he died during treatment.

The police has sent the panchnama of the deceased's body for post-mortem. —IANS