New Delhi (The Hawk): Hiraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away at age 100 early on Friday.

Her health began to decline, and she was then admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Hiraba Modi passed away on December 30 at 3.30 a.m. (early morning) while receiving treatment at UN Mehta Heart hospital, according to a statement from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Center.

Modi, in a heartfelt letter, said: "At the feet of God is a wonderful century. I've always felt in Maa the trinity, which includes the ascetic's journey, the Karmayogi's emblem of selfless service, and a life dedicated to moral principles."

At the hospital where she had been admitted on Wednesday, the prime minister had his last meeting with his mother.

