Himanta Sarma: BJP's Deal-Maker In The Northeast

New Delhi: The man who stitched together the various alliances which saw Bharatiya Janata Party's sun rising in the Northeast has done it again.

BJP's poster boy from the region, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emerged as the party's deal maker, flying almost “on a daily basis” to all the three states of the northeast where polls where held in February this year in between running his own state.

First by picking on Neiphiu Rio as the man to bank upon and piggyback to power for a second term in the insurgency ridden state of Nagaland and then by helping Delhi pick up the unassuming Manik Saha as the man who could undo the damage to the saffron party's popularity in the vital border state of Tripura.

Last, but not the least by getting Conrad Sangma who broke off his NPP party's alliance with BJP just before the election to Meghalaya's assembly, (Contd On Pg 2)