Heli Services Are Irregular And Expensive In Hills, So Not Getting Passengers

Pithoragarh (The Hawk): Pithoragarh, mountain life is as tough and big as the mountain. Lack of facilities has forced even the common man to move out of the house. Be it traffic, education-medical, water, all other facilities are far from reach even today. This is the reason why the youth of the mountain has migrated. So it is obvious that development is not done for the mountain. At least the people of the border along with other districts had got the facility of heli services to cover more distance in less time for traffic, then by spreading this brightness of the mountain Would have survived .This situation of 22 years old Uttarakhand cannot be accepted under any circumstances. And interestingly, people are accepting and tolerating this situation under compulsion. In this age of science and technology

It is not so difficult to collect facilities that can make the life of the common man a little easier. One of the hallmarks of this is that Pithoragarh's Naini Saini Airport and Pant Nagar airport is not getting the benefit of regular air service, due to which public has lost faith in air service. This can be gauged from the fact that the helicopter is coming for the last one week but due to the fear of being cheated, passengers are not booking tickets. On the other hand, people are shying away from traveling in helicopters because of the high fare. People who have been dreaming of air service since the nineties have got only empty assurances in the name of regular air service. The nine-seater aircraft of Heritage Aviation skidded off the runway during landing on March 2020. Since then the airline has been closed. The helicopter service of Pawan Hans Company running from October 2021 is also not regular. Sometimes the service gets disrupted due to weather or technical problem. In such a situation, people have to go to Haldwani or Dehradun by road. In these situations, the public's trust is breaking. The helicopter is flying when the weather is clear but passengers are not being found. On the other hand, helicopter tickets for Pithoragarh-Pant nagar and Pithoragarh-Dehradun are also very expensive. Where five thousand rupees are spent for Pantnagar, there is a ticket of eight thousand for Dehradun. Political parties have also a common opinion that till now the government has given empty assurances in the operation of the air service. Government should start regular and cheap air service. The intention of the government does not seem to be to operate regular air services. Empty assurances are being received only for air service operations. The government should give clear information to the public. The public is being misled by assurances. Regular air service should start at Naini Saini airstrip as well as pant nagar airport. State planes and helicopters of ministers are continuously landing on the airstrip. There should be cheap air service for the public as well. After all, why are announcements made for elections? Sometimes the common man should be at the center of development. Why the development happening in the name of public only for special sections and leaders. People are asking this question very commonly these days.