Hate speech will end when politicians stop using religion: SC

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court voiced strong opposition to hate speech, arguing that it will cease once religion and politics are kept separate. The highest court in the land cautioned that hate speech comes from a small minority and that the general public should exercise restraint.

Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna, sitting as a bench, said that people from all over the country will come to hear Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee speak.

The bench pondered the limits of its contempt powers, asking why Indians couldn't pledge not to demonise their fellow countrymen. When hearing a contempt case against several state authorities for failing to record FIRs against persons making hate speeches, the bench stated, "Daily fringe elements are making remarks to denigrate others even on TV and public forums." That petitioner Shaheen Abdullah has selectively pointed up examples of hate speeches in the country was called into question by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who cited a nasty comment made by a guy in Kerala against a particular community.—Inputs from Agencies