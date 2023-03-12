Haryana planned cargo flights from Hisar airport

Hisar: On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced plans to begin fruit and vegetable exports to the Arab countries via cargo aircraft out of the Maharaja Agrasen Airport in the state. Khattar was delivering his remarks at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University as part of the Haryana Krishi Vikas Mela.

J P Dalal, the Haryana Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Kamal Gupta, the Haryana Minister for Urban Local Bodies, were both present.

To boost farmers' revenue, new trials are being conducted. Likewise, the government established the Export Development Council.—Inputs from Agencies