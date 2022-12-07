Half-burned body discovered in South Gujarat abandoned location

Valsad, Gujarat (The Hawk): In the Goima village in Gujarat's Valsad district, a half-burned, decomposed body was discovered in a field, according to authorities on Wednesday.

A skeleton was discovered in a village field on Tuesday afternoon, according to Pardi Police Station Officer Sunilbhai, who spoke to IANS. When an FSL team and Police Sub Inspector R.P. Dodiya arrived at the scene, they gathered the remains and took them to the FSL lab.

A case of accidental death has been reported to police, and an investigation has begun.

The skeleton was discovered by workers Tuesday afternoon when they were gathering firewood from the field, according to Brijesh Patel, a local from the Goima hamlet, who told the local media that they then alerted the village sarpanch, who then informed the police.

According to the authorities, it appeared that the victim had been set on fire about five to six months prior and left partially burned before being chased away. The corpse had begun to decompose. The police stated, "Based on the skeleton, it appears to be an adult guy." Nobody from the village or the neighbourhood has reported a missing person.

Patel explained that because it was disputed land, it took such a long time for the skeleton to be discovered. "People stopped going there once the land was purchased by the electricity corporation of North India. The skeleton would not have been discovered if the workers hadn't gone there to look for firewood "said.

Inquiry is ongoing, according to the police.

(Inputs from Agencies)