Godhra, Gujarat (The Hawk): A young person was apprehended by Godhra police on Wednesday for spreading social media content that can incite communal hatred and offend religious and national sensitivities.

Vasim Bhatuk, a resident of Satpul Muslim Society, uploaded a film that was sensitive to certain communities, according to a FIR filed with the Godhra B-division police station. His social media profile image this September also said "Pakistan Jindabad." This was disclosed to the police on Tuesday, and a complaint was then made against him.

The young man was seized by Godhra Police Inspector R.M. Sangada this morning for questioning; once the corona report is unfavourable, the officer stated, the young man would be formally arrested.

Bhatuk has been charged under the Information and Technology and IPC provisions of the law for engaging in conduct that is harmful to the preservation of harmony between various racial, ethnic, linguistic, or regional castes, communities, or groupings of people.

