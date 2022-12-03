Gujarat: BJP corporator detained for MCC violation

Gandhinagar (The Hawk): In Surat, a BJP corporator was detained for breaking the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Late on Friday night, Sharad Patil was taken into custody and later freed on bail.

After casting his ballot in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday, Patil urged voters to support the BJP.

J. S. Rana, an election official, said in his complaint that Patil had broken the MCC in polling booth 176 of the Udhana constituency based on a video tape he had obtained.

In order to prosecute the corporator, Surat Police used section 130 of the People's Representative Act.

The BJP candidate for Kalol (Panchmahal district), Fatehsinh Chauhan, can be seen campaigning for himself in Boriya and Chata village at another video that has gone popular on social media.

According to AAP candidate Dinesh Baria from the Panchmahal area, "Chauhan is openly asking employees to do fake voting 1000 to 3000 votes without any concern."

Baria claimed that despite his in-person and online complaints to the returning officer, no action has been taken as of yet.

(Inputs from Agencies)