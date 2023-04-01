Gujarat police seize pro-Khalistan threat communication devices from UP

Ahmedabad: Earlier this month, a pro-Khalistan gang allegedly threatened to storm the Narendra Modi Stadium in preparation for the India-Australia Test, prompting authorities in Gujarat to seize electronic devices from Uttar Pradesh.

A cybercrime branch official in Ahmedabad stated that they had recovered three SIM boxes, three routers, and three mobile phones from a leased residence in the UP town of Modinagar, albeit the perpetrators had gotten away.

On March 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese attended the opening day of the India-Australia Test at the stadium where two people were arrested from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh in connection with mass calls and audio and video messages to people in Gujarat.—Inputs from Agencies