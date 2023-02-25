Gujarat FM Presents Rs 916 Cr Surplus Budget For 2023-24

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai on Friday presented a Rs 916.87 crore surplus budget for 2023-24.

Revenue receipts are expected to be Rs 2,07,709.88 crore, while revenue expenditures are likely to be Rs 1,98,671.58 crore, according to the state estimate. Against the capital income of Rs 85,630.89 crore, expenditure is estimated at Rs 97,902.61 crore, resulting in a capital deficit of Rs 12,271.72 crore. Total plan layout is Rs 3.01 lakh crore.

To meet the aspirations and basic necessities of the state's urbanites, the state government has set aside Rs 19,685 crore for the urban development department, which will carry out developmental projects. The state government has allocated Rs 14 crore for the construction of 15 cybercrime police stations in order to address the significant challenges posed by cyber criminals.

The state government has decided to provide funding for private hospitals to purchase the newest technology, allocating Rs 115 crore for this purpose. The government is going to invest in new medical colleges that are coming up in a public-private partnership pattern. The overall budget allotted for health and family welfare is Rs 15,182 crore.

Through the road and buildings department, the state intends to build mass transit systems, flyovers over railroad tracks, and provide affordable housing for 15 lakh families.

There are 71 lakh ration card holders under the NFSA scheme, and to provide them with food free of cost or at a subsidized rate, the state government has allocated Rs 671 crore. The total budget allocation for foods, civil supplies, and consumer affairs will be Rs 2,165 crore.

For the coming fiscal year, the state government has allocated Rs 5,580 crore for social welfare and the justice department; Rs 43,615 crore for education; Rs 3,410 crore for tribal development, and Rs 2,538 crore for employment and skill development.

The allocation for the power and petrochemical sectors is Rs 8,738 crore, while the allocation for roads and buildings is Rs 20,642 crore, of which Rs 2,808 crore are allotted to the Chief Minister for Rural Roads.

For industry and mining, the budget allocation is Rs 8,589 crore.

