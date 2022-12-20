Guj family blames hospital for thalassemia patient's death

Rajkot, Gujarat (The Hawk): A Thalassemia patient's family said on Tuesday that she passed away in Rajkot following a blood transfusion.

"Unfiltered blood was transfused to her on Saturday, the same evening she had an allergy, and on Monday she died," the patient Vidhi Pithva's family members claimed.

In the past few months, whenever thalassemia patients at Rajkot Government Hospital received blood transfusions, they have complained of allergies, colds, or blood clots, according to Vidhi's father Jitendra Pithva, who spoke to the media on Tuesday. As the cold wasn't a major problem, they never protested when Vidhi had previously complained of it, according to Pithva.

"This time, they raced to the government hospital in the evening when they noticed black blotches on her body following a blood transfusion. We obtained the sonography and other reports they requested, as requested. The physicians told us to go home after not taking our problems seriously. She experienced issues on Sunday night and was once more sent to the hospital, where she passed away on Monday morning. Only LR blood should be transfused because RCC blood is unfiltered, which results in major complications and mortality "So claims Pithva.

Dr. R.S. Trivedi, the superintendent of Rajkot Government Facility, denied all of these charges, although he did acknowledge that the hospital lacks an LR Machine; as a result, they have sent requests to various authorities for funding clearance and are awaiting a response.

Trivedi further acknowledged to the local media that the machine was not present at the hospital and that it cost Rs. 40 lakh. However, he denied the family's claim that hospitalised thalassemia patients had blood transfusions from unfiltered sources.

