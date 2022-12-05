Greater Noida has adopted GRAP Stage III, and construction is banned

Greater Noida (The Hawk): In Delhi-NCR, where construction work is entirely prohibited, the regulations under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been put into action.

As many as 150 group housing societies and their purchasers have been impacted by the restriction, which has an impact on the hundreds of projects being built in the area.

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board records show that over 60 of these projects are active. Other than that, none of the planned homes, businesses, or other structures in the sector will be built.

Additionally, a 15-day construction project moratorium was in effect in November.

On December 4, Greater Noida's Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the dark red zone, which prompted the deployment of GRAP Stage 3.

The only construction projects exempt from the ban are those for the metro, railroad, etc.

According to the regulations, various industries will be closed for 2 to 4 days a week.

On Saturday and Sunday, businesses in the paper industry will not be open. On Monday and Tuesday, the rice mills will be closed, and on Wednesday and Thursday, the textile industry will be closed.

(Inputs from Agencies)