Govt School Teacher Held For Raping Class 4 Student In MP 's Rewa

Rewa: A teacher of a government school was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl, studying in Class 4 in the same school in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a police official said Sunday.

The incident occurred under Sohagi police station limits in the district on Saturday. When the minor girl reached her school, the accused teacher took her to a corner of the school and violated her.

After the incident, the girl reached her home crying and she narrated the whole incident to her family members. On hearing about the incident, the kin got furious, they along with the girl immediately reached the women's police station in the district and lodged a complaint against the accused teacher.

Mauganj Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Kumar Lal said, "A 10-year-old girl reached Mahila police station and lodged a complaint that she was molested by her teacher at the school. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under IPC section 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) and relevant sections of POCSO Act." "After that the police launched a search operation and arrested the accused teacher. Further investigation into the matter is underway," Additional SP Lal added. Recently, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a seven-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. The incident occurred in Dubahi village under Karahiya police station in the district on Monday night, February 6. The accused is identified as Sheru Jatav (30), a resident of the same village. The accused Jatav abducted the girl, and after committing the crime, the accused hid the body of the minor in a farm, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jai Raj Kuber said, "There was a wedding function of a girl of the village on Monday, February 6. The minor also went there to see the wedding procession but she did not return to her home for a long time. As a result of which the family members searched her in nearby locations but could not find her whereabouts."

"After that the family members had a doubt about the accused Sheru and lodged a complaint of kidnapping against him at the police station. Acting on the complaint, the police launched the search operation and caught the accused on the next day. But he kept misleading the police. When the police strictly questioned the accused, he confessed to the crime," ASP Kuber said.

