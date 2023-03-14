Govt Aims To Provide Employment To 51 Lakh Youths In Districts With 17 Municipal Corporations

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is aiming to provide employment to nearly 51 lakh youths in districts with 17 municipal corporations as soon as the investment proposals start getting off the ground, an official statement said on Tuesday.

"With the state government's efforts, big companies will invest not only in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj but also in Agra and Jhansi," the statement said.

The Yogi government has also begun to prepare the roadmap for providing employment to the youth of all municipal corporation areas, including Shahjahanpur, Firozabad, and Aligarh.

"As the investment proposals to set up diverse industrial units start seeing the light of day in the state, massive employment opportunities will be created even in those districts that are considered backward," the statement said.

There are 17 Municipal Corporations in UP. The majority of these investments have been made in the districts of Lucknow. The government will invest Rs 1,96,261 crores through 782 proposals, enabling more than 16.31 lakh job opportunities for the youth.

At the same time, Firozabad has received proposals worth Rs 14,874 crore to connect 8.57 lakh youths with employment. Similarly, Moradabad, known for its brass products, has received investment proposals worth Rs 22,520 crore, which would provide employment opportunities to 40,321 youths based on their qualifications. Through investment proposals, 42,898 youth of Saharanpur will get employment, it added. Shahjahanpur, Mathura, and Ayodhya are also in the development race. Voting for the Municipal Corporation in Shahjahanpur, which received investment proposals worth Rs 66,502 crore during GIS, will take place for the first time.

Earlier, the Yogi government created municipal corporations in Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan. Job opportunities will be available in various companies to more than 5.10 lakh youth of the district and nearby areas as soon as the projects are implemented on the ground. The Yogi government will connect 5,34,72 youths of Ayodhya and 50,000 youths of Mathura-Vrindavan with employment. —ANI