Government orders GACs to investigate social media concerns

New Delhi: On Friday, the Centre announced three grievance appellate panels to hear customer complaints against social media and other online platforms.

Each of the three GACs (grievances appellate committees) will be comprised of a chairperson, two full-time members from different government entities, and retired senior executives from the industry, and their terms of office will last for three years beginning on the date they assume their positions, as stated in the notification.

The head of the Indian government's Cyber Crime Coordination Centre will preside over the first panel.