Government initiates fifth regional air connectivity plan

New Delhi: To further improve transport to rural and suburban areas, the government has begun the fifth round of the regional air connectivity initiative.

The maximum stage length eligible for VGF funding has increased from 500 to 600 km under UDAN 5.0, which applies to both priority and non-priority sectors.

Also, there wouldn't be any set itineraries to choose from. According to a press statement from the civil aviation ministry, the government would only examine network and individual route proposals from airlines.—Inputs from Agencies