Government Is Celebrating Banjara Dharmaguru Santh Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti For First Time Ever

New Delhi (The Hawk): For the first time ever, the year long commemoration of birth anniversary of Santh Sevalal Maharaj , the Spiritual & Religious Leader of Banjara Community is being celebrated by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.The yearlong commemoration under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav begins from 26th February, 2023.A Two-day event as a part of 284th Jayanti celebrations being held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi on 26-27 February 2023.

The Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah will be the chief guest of this program and Union Minister of State for Culture, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi will remain present on the occasion. Guest of Honour will be Shri Sanjay Rathod, Minister for Food & Drug Administration, Govt of Maharshtra, Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Senior BJP Leader and EX MLA Delhi, Dr Umesh Jadhav, MP Lok Sabha Kalaburagi Karnataka and Shri Shankar Pawar, National President - All India Banjara Seva Sangh will share the dais on 27.02.23 at 11:00AM.

Since last 3 years, Sant Sevalal Maharaj Charitable Trust, New Delhi, whose president Dr Umesh Jadav is the only Member of Parliament of Banjara community , from Kalaburagi Constituency in Karnataka, has been celebrating the Jayanti in Delhi, where thousands of Banjara community people from different states of the country take part.

Like every year, this year also Banjaras from all over the country are gathering in Delhi to celebrate this birth anniversary. A special train has also been run from Karnataka, in which more than 2500 people of the Banjara community of Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have reached Delhi. The two day programme on 26-27 February, 2023 has been organised at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath Road, New Delhi. Along with the inauguration program, cultural, banjara art and dance programs will be performed throughout the day and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, will attend this event on 27 February 2023 at 11:00AM.

Santh Sevalal Maharaj was born on 15 February 1739 at Surgondankoppa in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. He is considered a social reformer and spiritual teacher of the Banjara community. It is believed that there is a population of around 10 to 12 crore Banjara community across the country. He travelled across the country with his Ladeniya Troup to serve especially the forest dwellers and nomadic tribes. Due to his extraordinary knowledge, excellent skills and spiritual background in Ayurveda and Naturopathy, he was able to dispel and eradicate myths and superstitions prevalent in the tribal communities and brought about reforms in their way of life. Among such communities, the Banjara community settled across the country with different names, have permanently abandoned their nomadic lifestyle and settled in their settlements called Tandas. In states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, Sant Sevalal Maharaj is a revered symbol of every Banjara family and in all these states the birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj ji is celebrated with great fanfare in the month of February.The Samadhi Sthal of Saint Sewalal Ji is situated in Manora Taluka of Washim District of Maharashtra at Pohradevi which is also known as Banjara Kashi.