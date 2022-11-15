Google updates Chrome Canary with Material You themes: Read more here

San Francisco (The Hawk): Google has added color-based themes in the Material You design to Chrome Canary, an experimental version of the company's browser.

According to The Verge, the "Customize Chrome Colour Extraction" option chooses a colour scheme for the browser depending on the background displayed when a new tab is opened.

The capability was first discovered by a Reddit user, who showed how altering the new tab background automatically changes the colour scheme of the browser's address bar and UI (user interface).

The new functionality "enables adjusting theme colour based on background picture colour when the background image is updated in New Tab Page," according to Google's software.

It may be used with Mac, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS, and Fuchsia operating systems, as well as Google's ChromeOS.

The function is comparable to Android's Material You feature, which modifies the operating system's colour palette in response to information it gathers from the wallpaper on the home screen.

The new feature makes it easier to customise Chrome's colour palette than it was previously feasible, according to the article.

Darker backgrounds sometimes turn Chrome's interface black, brown, or grey, while lighter backgrounds tend to make the function operate best with colourful wallpaper.

It is still not apparent if this is a bug or if it is not intended to not operate when the user uploads their own image.

