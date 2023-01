New Delhi: According to HDFC Securities, the price of gold in the nation's capital dropped by Rs 70 on Friday, bringing the price of 10 grams of gold to Rs 56,842 despite falling prices of the precious metal internationally.

In the previous session, the yellow gold closed at Rs 56,912 per 10 grammes.

Silver rose 451 to Rs 68,874 per kilogram.—Inputs from Agencies