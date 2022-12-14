Goa police apprehend the kidnapper of a Hyderabad dentist

Hyderabad (The Hawk): Vaishali Reddy, a dentist, was taken from her home in Hyderabad last week by Naveen Reddy, who is now in custody in Goa and will be transported into the city on Wednesday.

Naveen Reddy was reportedly being transported to Hyderabad by a Rachakonda police team after being apprehended in Goa. He will probably appear before a magistrate once he arrives in Hyderabad later in the day.

The man was charged after kidnapping Vaishali Reddy on December 9 hours before her engagement. He was also accused of rioting, trespassing, and kidnapping.

On the outskirts of the city, near Adibatla, some 50 people attacked Vaishali Reddy's home in a scene right out of a crime movie. Before removing her in a car, they attacked vehicles and plundered the house.

Later, the dentist was saved by the police, who also made 32 arrests. But Naveen Reddy and three other people had escaped capture.

Siddu, Chandu, and the second-ranking suspect in the investigation, Vajid Rumen, were all detained on Tuesday in various locations.

Naveen Reddy made an appeal in a video he published before being arrested for the public and media to consider things from his point of view. I had some health difficulties that prevented me from submitting. I admit that I made a mistake in what happened. But all of this is accompanied by such suffering, he said.

The accused blamed Vaishali Reddy's family, claiming that they were to responsible for his error. He added that the family had created all of the tales.

According to reports, Rachakonda police intends to detain Naveen Reddy under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. He was arrested for cheating in the Warangal district two years ago. Three cases have been filed against him by the police in the most recent incident.

According to the remand report submitted on Tuesday, after kidnapping Vaishali, Naveen and four other people got into a car and drove to Nalgonda. On the way, Naveen questioned Vaishali about why she agreed to marry someone else, after which he mercilessly beat her. Additionally, he bit her right thumb, forehead, and left shoulder.

All of the defendants had turned off their cell phones. Rumen asked the accused Chandu to turn back toward the city as he was about to start throwing up. Rumen checked his phone in the interim and saw that Vaishali's kidnapping news and video had gone viral.

After being dumped off close to the RTO office in Manneguda, one of the suspects offered Vishali his cellphone so she could call her father. The suspects then all fled and fled from the police in various directions.

Police have charged Naveen Reddy and his colleagues with attempted murder, kidnapping, trespassing, and assault after receiving a complaint from the girl's father, Damodar Reddy.

Because Vaishali declined Naveen Reddy's marriage proposal, Vaishali claimed he had been harassing her.

The 24-year-old claimed that he threatened to prevent her from getting married to anyone else if she didn't agree to marry him.

She disclaimed having wed Naveen Reddy. "I was receiving care at the Army dental hospital the day he claims the marriage occurred. He designated me as the auto insurance nominee. I'm not involved with this at all. I have not authorised any documents, "She spoke.

