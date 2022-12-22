Goa panchayat gives notice Nagarjuna of illegal construction

Panaji (The Hawk): Telugu superstar Nagarjuna was given a "stop work" notice by a Goa panchayat on Wednesday for allegedly digging a part of a hill and performing construction work in the Mandrem village of North Goa.

Sarpanch of Mandrem According to Amit Sawant, who spoke to IANS, the work is being done without a permit and no one has approached them with supporting documentation.

"In the hilly area, digging has taken place. If they received permission, they ought to have displayed it. We have therefore given a "stop work" notice. Although we are unsure if he is an actor, he ought to operate legally. We don't oppose lawful projects, "added said.

We must take action if someone is engaged in illicit work, he declared.

He is reportedly an actor, and we learned that he owns this construction through the media, Sawant stated.

We would conduct a site inspection and a panchnama if the concerned person doesn't respond to our notice, he added.

"This panchayat has seen that you are allegedly engaging in illegal building and excavation on a piece of property in Ashvewada, Mandrem, bearing survey number 211/2 B, without first seeking authorization from the relevant authorities or this panchayat. Given the foregoing, you are now commanded to cease all construction, erection, or excavation activities immediately upon receipt of this notice; otherwise, additional necessary action pursuant to the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, will be taken against you "the message stated.

