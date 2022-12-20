GoC Kilo Force is taken command by Major General Mohit Seth

Srinagar (The Hawk): Today, Major General Mohit Seth assumed command of the Counter Insurgency Force Kilo as its new General Officer Commanding (GOC). After giving up command, Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria relocates to the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur. During the leadership of Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria, the Kilo Force made notable advancements toward peace and stability in North Kashmir.

In December 1991, the General Officer received his appointment into the 3 MADRAS Regiment. The General Officer, a graduate of the National Defense Academy, attended the esteemed NDC in New Delhi.

The General Officer has held numerous high-profile staff and command positions over his illustrious military career, which has spanned more than three decades, in J&K, the North East, and Army Headquarters. He has also held the position of Indian Army Liaison Officer at the British High Commission for India.

(Inputs from Agencies)