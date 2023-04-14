Give Bengal 35+ LS seats in 2024, TMC won't finish term: Shah

Suri (WB): On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged voters to help the BJP win 35 of West Bengal's 42 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, claiming that doing so would ensure the TMC administration would not last beyond 2025.

Speaking out against what he called the "Hitler-like regime" of the Mamata Banerjee government, Shah claimed that "no one would dare to attack Ram Navami rallies in the state" if the BJP won more than 35 seats in the state in 2024.

Earlier this month, as the state celebrated Ram Navami, violence broke out in several locations.

Let me be very clear: Narendra Modi will return to the position of Prime Minister. At a rally in the Birbhum area, Shah remarked, "Give us more than 35 seats from West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and I can assure you that the Mamata Banerjee government will not survive beyond 2025."

The third and final term of the Mamata Banerjee administration will end in 2026.

The next Chief Minister of West Bengal will not come from Mamata Banerjee's party, despite her hopes that her nephew will succeed her. He argued that the BJP was the only party capable of taking on the tainted TMC.

Abhishek Banerjee is the national general secretary and a member of parliament for the TMC.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP gained 18 seats in West Bengal's Lok Sabha.

The TMC responded angrily to Shah's remarks, labelling them "undemocratic and unconstitutional."—Inputs from Agencies