Girl students block Patna roads to protest lack of basic amenities in school, hostel

Patna: Over 200 OBC girls high school students blocked a road in Patna's Kadam Kuan neighbourhood on Tuesday to protest the lack of basic amenities in their school and hostel.

They say that there are 200 students in the hostel but only two toilets. They further said that there are just 6 beds available for the 26 girls the hostel administration is accommodating.

Students also voiced concerns about the school's teaching quality and the teachers' alleged lack of attention to their lessons.

Girls in uniforms blocked traffic for hours by forming a human chain at the Nala road main roundabout. The Patna police department dispatched numerous officers, both male and female.

"Hundreds of girl students came out on the road due to problems at their hostel. They claimed that basic amenities are lacking inside. After long hours of negotiation, we have asked them to go inside their hostel. We have assured them that their grievances will be made shortly and the authority will soon visit the school to address the problems they are facing," said Sanjiv Kumar, SI of Kadam Kuan police station.—Inputs from Agencies