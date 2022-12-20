Girl in UP dies from gas geyser suffocation

Shamli, UP (The Hawk): In Kandla town of the area, a 17-year-old girl suffocated to death in the restroom.

Ishika Goel, a student in Class 12, had gone to take a bath, but her family discovered her laying asleep after she had been in the bathroom for a long time without returning.

When she arrived at the hospital, the medical staff pronounced her dead.

According to the report, lack of ventilation and a geyser's release of gas were the causes of the fatality.

The family is shocked, according to the deceased's trader father Sanjay Goyal.

Gas geysers are typically seen in residences, but appropriate measures must be made for their ventilation, according to Dr. Anupam Saxena, medical officer for the Shamli health department.