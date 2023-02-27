Girl gang raped in J'khand's Gumla; 5 including two minors arrested

Ranchi: On Monday, the police in Jharkhand arrested five people, including two minors, for allegedly gang raping a minor girl as she returned from a wedding in the hamlet of Dewaki in the district of Gumla.

On the basis of the victim's complaint, which was filed at the Ghaghra police station, three of the accused have been put to jail, while the two youngsters have been committed to a juvenile home.

The event occurred late on Sunday night while the girl and two friends (a female and male) were returning home after the wedding.

The suspect attacked her and her two friends, scaring them away with death threats, before raping her in the bushes and running off.

The girl managed to reach home and informed her family of the incident.

Naveen Oraon, Bindeshwar Oraon, and Lakshmi Oraon have all been arrested, while the police have taken the two youngsters and placed them in a child reform home.

During questioning, every suspect admitted to having committed the crime.

During a news conference on Monday, Police Officer Manish Chandra Lal provided details regarding the incident.

He claimed that a police report had been filed against the suspects for violations of several laws, including the POCSO Act.—Inputs from Agencies