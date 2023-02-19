  • Today is: Sunday, February 19, 2023
Ghaziabad roof collapse kills two labourers

February19/ 2023

Building Collapse

Ghaziabad: Two construction workers were killed, eight were injured, and it was believed that others were trapped when the roof of a building under construction collapsed on Sunday. Roop Nagar, an industrial area in Loni close to Delhi, was the scene of the incident.

Ten construction workers were rescued, according to Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police. The official death toll is two, while eight others were injured. There is a rescue mission going on for the others. Sameer and Rajesh have been confirmed as the victims.

The names of the injured workers are as follows: Kamlesh, Balkrishna, Mangesh, Anil, Sunny, Sanjeev, Sohail, and Prakash.—Inputs from Agencies

