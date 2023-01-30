Garhwal Region Receives Snowfall, Rain

Dehradun: The Garhwal region of Uttarakhand witnessed fresh snowfall and rain on Monday, an official from the meteorological department said. The Kumaon region remained largely dry, MeT Director Bikram Singh said.

Garhwal's Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri were all covered in a thick layer of snow while its lower areas, including the subsidence-hit Joshimath, were lashed with rains. "Places located 2,500 metres and above received snow. The lower areas received showers," Singh said. Tyuni in Dehradun district received 43.6 mm of rain, Chakrata 40.2 mm, Purola in Uttarkashi 40 mm and Dhanolti in Tehri district 22 mm of rain, he said.The weather is likely to clear from Tuesday, Singh added. —PTI