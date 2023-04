Prayagraj: In their ancestral hamlet in this Uttar Pradesh district, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were laid to rest on Sunday.

After a postmortem investigation, the bodies of the two brothers who were killed by three assailants dressed as journalists in Prayagraj on Saturday night were released to their family members.

Both Ahmad and Ashraf's bodies were transported in ambulances to the Kasari Masari cemetery.—Inputs from Agencies