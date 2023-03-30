Gangster-Turned Politician Atiq Ahmad Being Taken Back To Sabramati Jail Amid Tight Security

Baran: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case, is being taken back to Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

As per visuals, Atiq Ahmed was seen being taken by police personnel inside Anantpur Police station in Kota, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, ANI accessed a video showing Atiq Ahmad being alighted from the police van on Wednesday. The video is from Baran, Rajasthan where the police convoy stopped for a while. Uttar Pradesh's mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was on Tuesday convicted by an MP-MLA court and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of now-deceased Umesh Pal.

This is the first time that Atiq Ahmed, who has over 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, has been convicted in a case. Apart from Atiq Ahmed, the court gave life sentences to Dinesh Pasi and Khan Saulat Hanif and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the three convicts. Seven other accused in the case, including Ashraf, brother of Atiq Ahmed, have been acquitted. Ahmed's conviction comes after Umesh Pal, an advocate and a prime witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

Ahmed is also the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Apart from Umesh Pal, his two security personnel were also shot dead. Ahmed, a former MP and MLA, was brought by Uttar Pradesh Police from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj's Naini jail on Monday after an over 24-hour long drive.

—ANI