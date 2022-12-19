soumitra bose

Gandhigiri 2022, Raghav Chadha way. Such "Gandhigiri" in 2022, that too, in Delhi's biting cold --- not 'biting cold though as yet but fast slithering toward it --- December, none in ongoing Parliament session expected, "it being conventionally near-year end, time to rejoice et al but surely not, sit-in below 'revered GandhiJi' in wide open protesting against a 'social issue'; that too, stoically". The social issue in context: His demand for IPC section related to sacrilege be amended and made stricter to give harshest punishment to those who commit sacrilege. Chadha gave a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss amendments to the laws. However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar did not agree with valid reasons. Chadha then sat on a sit-in in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Parliament House and demanded a discussion on sacrilege. He in written notice to the Chairman wrote that the House should discuss the increasing cases of sacrilege bx suspending the work listed under Rule 29. He claimed this is very serious and sensitive issue. He wants the law should be made so strict that those commiting sacrilege get life imprisionment. Consequently, he wants, the House should amend section 295 of the IPC relating to sacrilege. This then is "Gandigiri 2022" sitting below Mahatma Gandhi who lifelong espoused "non-violence", cynically point out insiders in Parliament.

—The Hawk