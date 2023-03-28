Gajendra In Focus

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is in full focus these days in the Centre as "priority Central Minister" and also, "newest '(Bhairon Singh) Shekhawat' of the BJP in Rajasthan; for decades, late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat via his single-handed +ve manipulations, manouvrings always succeeded in keeping the BJP-Flag proudly aloft in Rajasthan effecting no worry amid the party's central leadership that then easily remained engrossed in looking after the other states". What's more about Bhairon Singh Shekha-wat? Via his own 'Vasudeiva Kutumbakam practices', he always maitained convivial rapport with all entities of all political parties including the Left, stated to be amazing, bewildering then...He thus was never in eye of storm, he was always hasslefree unlike now, vividly recall seniors in the party. After him, the BJP in Rajasthan has been always turbulent and its so even today; varied dissatisfactions are writ large in the party whici missed during Shekhawat's duration, comment insiders. Its of course immediate past now; Rajasthan BJP now is considerably quieter with the rise of latest Shakhewat in the state rather Centre: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, fully controversy-free, neutral, non-aligned with any group, amiable quite likened to Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. He is being closely watched now by the BJP High Command for his possible shift to Rajasthan as its BJP-section currently devoid of a formidable, all-factions liking entity. "GajendraJi" is being considered for that slot, confide insiders. This apart, he is the Central Minister in charge of Jal Shakti, Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare. ...He naturally is in focus thus!