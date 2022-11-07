Gadkari dedicates five national highway projects in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi (The Hawk): Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, on Monday opened five National Highway projects in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh.

The projects were launched with a total length of 329 kilometres and a price tag of Rs 1,262 crore.

According to the Minister, it will be simple to go from Jabalpur via Amarkantak to Bilaspur, Raipur, and Durg, as well as to religious sites like Pachmarhi, Bhedaghat, and Amarkantak. He continued by saying that this will facilitate the transportation of industrial and agricultural goods from neighbouring states and regions, saving both time and fuel.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister, Faggan Singh Kulaste, the minister of state, Gopal Bhargava, Bisahulal Singh, and other officials attended the projects' inauguration.

Tourists have always been drawn to Mandla and Kanha National Park because of their natural beauty, according to Gadkari. These roads' building would improve facilities for the local woodland people. These initiatives will link the districts of Mandla and Jabalpur, Dindori, and Balahat.

According to Gadkari, "Our administration is consistently working to ensure the prosperity and development of Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan."

(Inputs from Agencies)