GST revenue jumps 12% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in February on strong economic activity

New Delhi: Revenue from the Goods and Services Tax rose by 12 percent in February to a record Rs 1.49 lakh crore, reflecting rising economic activity. As domestic economic activities and consumer spending on luxury items picked up steam in February, Goods and Services Tax (GST) receipts increased by 12 percent to more than Rs 1.49 lakh billion.

Although these numbers are higher than any other month since GST went into effect on July 1, 2017, they still fall short of January's mop up of Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

The Finance Ministry announced on February 27 that GST income for February 2023 was R 1,49,577 crore, a 12 percent increase from the same month in the previous fiscal year.—Inputs from Agencies