G20 ends without a communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

Bengaluru: Saturday marked the end of a meeting of the G20, an informal grouping of the finance ministers and central bank governors of the world's 20 largest countries, without an unified declaration being issued due to disagreements over how to define Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As an alternative, a G20 Chair's Summary and Result Paper was published following the two-day conference of finance ministers and central bank governors.

It was the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and leaders from nations including the United States and France sought to criticise Moscow for the invasion. However, host India felt G20 was not the platform to discuss such an issue, and instead advocated for a more neutral term like "crisis" or "challenge" to describe the "geopolitical situation."—Inputs from Agencies