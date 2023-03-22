G-8 governance programme, not LS poll alliance: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Platform for G-8 Governance On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the G-8 platform, to which he had invited chief ministers of non-BJP states, will be a governance platform rather than a platform for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It has been speculated that Kejriwal will create an alliance with the other non-BJP parties to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after a letter he sent to the chief ministers of seven states on March 18 went viral.

According to the letter issued by the AAP supremo, Kejriwal and the other seven leaders of the "Progressive Chief Ministers" Group of India or G-8" were meant to have supper together and then hold a news conference the next day. Kejriwal—Inputs from Agencies