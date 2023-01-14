From Kharge...

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): From Malli-karjuna Kharge To Mademoiselle Sonia Gandhi with utmost respect, regard, reverence, attention, concentration, say they who have taken this snap + similar others, all of whici are now being preserved as "collectors' items should they ever become necessary in the future as immediate reference/s". Kharge, full of yeoman's experience in party matters, is said to be infusing his more than six decades' Congress organisational experience in to the national Congress to male it the countrywide household name as always before till at least mid-1990s. After that, it began crumbling, crackling rapidly. Sonia Gandhi salvaged the party's "lost credicility, popularity to a great extent in 2003-2004 when the Congress was elected again in the national arena to form the Government in the Centre. But the then Congress Prez Sonia Gandhi did not agree to be the PM.